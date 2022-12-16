Lawsuit: Man ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell

File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
File photo of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility (Source: WBRC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago.

Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found unresponsive in the mental health cell, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit contends that prison staff knew of problems with the heating system in the mental health unit before his death.

Alabama corrections officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence
Image shows an ambulance.
Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby is preparing to leave office after choosing not to seek a seventh term.
Shelby: Bipartisanship ‘good for the country’
Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his...
Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft