Friday kicks off busiest holiday travel season for airlines

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many Americans are making plans to head out of town for the holidays.

If you’re flying to your destination, keep in mind that Atlanta’s airport is pretty much back to the same kind of volume it had before the pandemic.

Friday, Dec. 16 kicks off the airline industry’s busy two-week, end-of-the-year holiday travel period.

Airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil said they’re expecting nearly 5.2 million passengers to come through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3.

Friday will be the busiest day of this travel period with more than 300,000 passengers at the airport.

Here’s some advice if you’ve got a flight coming up:

  • Consult the TSA guidelines if you have any questions about what’s allowed in your carry-on.
  • Pack your gifts unwrapped in case someone needs to inspect them. Use gift bags instead if you’re not going to have time to wrap the gifts when you get there.
  • Check atl.com, the Atlanta airport’s website, for flight information, parking availability, and security wait times. You can also reserve a parking spot here.
  • And monitor your flight, either through your airline’s app or by checking email and texts, to see if anything has changed.

