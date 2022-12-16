Dothan police investigate shooting at apartment community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man was shot Thursday night at a Dothan apartment community, but initial details are sketchy.

The male victim was apparently driven a few blocks from the scene to Southeast Health Medical Center suffering from a wound to the chest.

His condition is not known, and neither are the circumstances of the shooting that occurred at Alexander Court.

Dothan police will release additional information.

