Dothan police investigate shooting at apartment community

The male victim was apparently driven a few blocks from the scene to Southeast Health Medical Center suffering from a wound to the chest.
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man was shot Thursday night at a Dothan apartment community, but initial details are sketchy.

The male victim was apparently driven a few blocks from the scene to Southeast Health Medical Center suffering from a wound to the chest.

His condition is not known, and neither are the circumstances of the shooting that occurred at Alexander Court.

Dothan police will release additional information.

