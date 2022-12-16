Doing the right thing: Police praise 2 young women for returning money found at ATM

Police in California are praising the work of two young women for returning money that they...
Police in California are praising the work of two young women for returning money that they found at an ATM.(Parlier Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARLIER, Calif. (Gray News) - A police department in California is showing its appreciation for two good Samaritans who helped return money they found.

The Parlier Police Department said officers were called to a Bank of the West location on Dec. 8 regarding a report of property found.

Arriving officers said they made contact with Jazmin and Rosa Lea Gutierrez who had noticed there was an ATM card along with a large amount of cash in the machine while they were out on a walk.

Police said the two immediately contacted them and handed over the items they had found to officers.

The department said, “There are actually good people in this world who have integrity and will do the right thing when someone isn’t looking.”

According to Parlier police, officers were able to return the money to its rightful owner thanks to the two good Samaritans along with the help of the Bank of the West.

Authorities urged everyone to share the story and thank the two young ladies for doing the right thing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence
Image shows an ambulance.
Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14

Latest News

4WARN Weather Night Coverage
4WARN Weather Night Coverage
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., emerges from a closed-door meeting with fellow...
Senate sends Biden bill to keep gov’t open through Dec. 23
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest