Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail

The couple had been married only a few hours before police pulled their Florida-bound vehicle over and found drugs, police say
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama...
Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong are arrested after an Abbeville, Alabama traffic stop(Contributed)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail.

Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.

He told WTVY News 4 that officers discovered drugs in the automobile occupied by Shavarious Jawan Moses and Alexus Demetria Armstrong who were still wearing their wedding attire, including his tuxedo and her veil.

Moses, 28 of Riverdale, Georgia, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia.

He is also wanted in Georgia on a probation violation, per Chief Blankenship.

Moses’ 26-year-old bride of Lanett, Alabama is charged with providing false information to law enforcement and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The couple spent their wedding night at the Henry County Jail but in separate cells.

Bonds were set Friday afternoon by Henry County District Judge Derek Peterson.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image shows an ambulance.
Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike
1 killed in Dothan shooting
1 killed in Dothan shooting
Dothan police investigate a December 15, 2022 shooting.
Dothan police investigate shooting at apartment community
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

Latest News

Organizer Anita Dawkins teamed up with multiple Wiregrass organizations to donate supplies and...
Over 2000 served at 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon
Organizer Anita Dawkins teamed up with multiple Wiregrass organizations to donate supplies and...
Over 2000 served at 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon
White House Correspondent Jon Decker joins News 4 at 4 to talk the latest from the nation's...
Talking the latest from Washington with Jon Decker | 12/16/22
One man faces charges, and another is sought in a convoluted case that involves shots fired at...
Man targeted in gunfire twice dies the second time and this is not the first time he’s been shot