Cooler Now, Colder Later

SYNOPSIS – Cooler air is moving in for the next several days, but the real cold air won’t arrive until the end of next week into Christmas weekend. Look for some cloudiness to return Saturday, with the chance for a few light showers. Sun returns for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Clear skies turning partly cloudy late. Low near 38°. Winds light W-NW.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers. High near 57°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing and cold. Low near 32°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Turning mostly sunny. Low: 32° High: 54° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 56° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 44° High: 54° 30%

WED: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

THU: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 48° High: 65° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 26° High: 34° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

