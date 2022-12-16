A chilly morning

SYNOPSIS - A cool morning as you head out the door, plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs around 60 degrees. Tomorrow a area of low pressure over the Gulf might bring us a few showers in the late afternoon hours. Sunday the sunshine returns with highs staying on the cool side, the cooler temperatures will stick around next week as well. Another system might bring us some rain overnight Monday into Tuesday. Keeping an eye on next weekend where we could see the coldest air so far this year.

TODAY - Sunny High near 60°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clouds move in late. Low near 38°. Winds Light W 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 57°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 52° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy, showers late. Low: 32° High: 56° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, morning showers. Low: 44° High: 54° 20%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 60° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of precipitation. Low: 24° High: 35° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 22° High: 40° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

