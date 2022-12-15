Wiregrass invention helps teach deaf student how to play guitar

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) -Tsunade Headstrom has gone to Wicksburg Elementary since the first grade and is one of the only deaf students in the school’s history.

“I love playing the guitar, its so much fun!” she signed as her interpreter, Jennifer Adams, spoke. Headstrom learned how to play the guitar at school with the help of the Chord Buddy. It’s an invention from Dothan entrepreneur, Travis Perry.

Wicksburg’s Musical Director, Tanya Morrison, said, “It’s just a simple way for kids to get comfortable to get confident with the guitar and they graciously had donated or they worked it out to where with our county where all the county elementary schools got like 30 chord buddies several years back.”

Morrison was excited to offer Headstrom a way to enjoy music class, without being able to hear. “She just caught on and picked up so easily the recorder and the guitar,” said Morrison, “and it may be just wishful thinking but I believe the more we played guitar she would grimace when it was out of tune.”

Headstrom says she can feel the vibrations of the guitar in her stomach when she plays. Through learning how to play, she has found other ways to connect with the music. “I also like to sing and hum when I play the guitar,” Headstrom expressed.

With the help of the Chord Buddy and her interpreter, she is able to enjoy Christmas carols just like her classmates.

Headstrom smiled as she signed, “I press the Chord Buddy and it helps me play the guitar, and the music becomes mine.”

