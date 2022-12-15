Troy’s Carlton Martial accepts Senior Bowl invite

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSFA) - Thursday was a special day for Carlton Martial. The NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision all-time leader in tackles is heading back to his hometown of Mobile to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Martial’s head coach, Jon Sumrall, made the announcement in front of the entire team Thursday.

“I want you guys to be able to share this moment with one of your teammates,” Sumrall said in a video posted on Twitter by the official Senior Bowl account.

Martial, a former walk-on, deflected the praise and thanked his teammates, saying he would not be here without them.

Martial stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, but currently sits at 563 career tackles and counting with one final game.

No. 24 Troy takes on No. 23 University of Texas at San Antonio in Friday’s Cure Bowl in Orlando.

