Todd, Julie Chrisley must report to prison by Jan. 17

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New court documents reveal that TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley must report to federal prison by noon on Jan. 17.

The Chrisleys were found guilty on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion in June. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie was sentenced to seven years. Each will also serve three years of supervised release after leaving prison.

The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” reportedly used false documents to obtain loans from banks to get loans. They also failed to pay federal income tax.

The pair will be held in the federal prison in Pensacola, Florida.

