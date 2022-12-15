The sun returns

SYNOPSIS - The storms are moving out this morning and we will see cooler temperatures and sunny skies this afternoon. A area of low pressure will develop in the gulf over the weekend and that will bring the chance of a few showers on Saturday mainly for our Florida counties. We stay in the 50s for the start of next week and much like Saturday another low pressure will bring a low chance of rain for Tuesday. We are looking a lot colder by Christmas.

TODAY - Sunny High near 61°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear and chilly. Low near 38°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 60°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Low: 38° High: 57° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 52° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 56° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 44° High: 54° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 38° High: 56° 20%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 46° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

