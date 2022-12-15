Staying sober through the holidays

In a survey by the National Alliance on Mental Illness 64% of participants said the holidays worsen their mental health symptoms.
By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tis the season to be jolly but with buying gifts, decorating, and so many holiday parties, many people can find themselves in a stressful place. Local substance abuse advisors say they see an increase in substance use this time of year.

There are a few reasons why we see an uptick in alcohol abuse during the holidays.

First, drinking is already a huge part of our culture so it’s very normalized. It’s a key part of many christmas get-togethers and peer pressure can impact people of any age.

Next, tt’s temptation during a time that can be lonely and stressful. Experts say that alcohol and drugs are coping mechanisms so you don’t feel healthy negative emotions.

In a survey by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 64% of participants said the holidays worsen their mental health symptoms

“Anything that’s stressful that happens in people’s lives, we try to address them immediately,” said Behavioral Health Group Substance Abuse Counselor Christi Mozo. “That can be financial concerns or seeing family they don’t get along with. It can all lead to some sort of relapse and unfortunately, it can lead to overdoses as well.”

It’s a multi-faceted problem that needs a multi-faceted solution.

Try and avoid triggering situations.

Experts say the first step is to take care of yourself, just the basics like eating and sleeping as well as doing some exercise and meditation.

They say that you can take control by avoiding triggering situations like events with alcohol or difficult family members.

You can also develop new traditions like volunteering and creating fun celebrations that don’t revolve around alcohol.

The most important tip is to find a healthy support system and reach out to them. Experts say they can be found at an Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community Recovery Services Director Carl Wilkerson says there are a lot of people seeking help right now.

“This is the time of year that inspires people to start making changes so it’s not uncommon for our agency or even agencies across the Tennessee Valley to see an uptick in people inquiring or even willing to get engaged with services,” says Wilkerson.

Wilkerson says if you or a loved one needs help, reach out to a Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, they can connect you with a treatment center and other resources in the community if you’re struggling with addiction. They are available over the phone at (256) 539-7339 or email at info@thedrugfreepartnership.org.

