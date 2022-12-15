Social media videos capture James Clemens Assistant Principal in physical altercation with student

James Clemens High School Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Jason Watts can be seen striking the student in the head with his hand while on a school bus. Th
By Matthew King, Wade Smith and Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple videos capturing a James Clemens High School official in a physical altercation with a student have circulated on social media this week.

In the video, the administrator was identified by name as “Mr. Watts.” According to the James Clemens website, James Watts has been the school’s assistant principal/athletic director since July 2019.

Watts can be seen apparently striking the student in the head with his hand while on a school bus. The audio on these videos has been edited by WAFF 48 to remove profanity.

Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student
Photo Compilation: James Clemens Asst. Principal Jason Watts in physical altercation with student(Social Media Video submitted to WAFF)

Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said the incident occurred at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The superintendent told WAFF 48 that the altercation happened after administrators used appropriate force to stop a previous fight involving students.

Dr. Nichols would not identify the administrator seen in the video but did name him an assistant principal. He went on to say the assistant principal had the right to defend himself, and will not receive any punishment.

WAFF's Matthew King reporting

“There came a point in time where their bodily harm and physical harm presented a danger,” Dr. Nichols details. “I can’t sit here today and tell you what I’d do in that situation, but I don’t ever want any of my employees to think they can’t defend themselves.”

“We are going to protect our employees. They are there every day. They have no choice but to go into this battle between two students and separate them.”

Pictures showing bite marks on the arm of the assistant principal were provided by Madison City Schools.

Bite marks sustained by Madison City Schools Assistant Principal
Bite marks sustained by Madison City Schools Assistant Principal(Madison City Schools)

The administrator is still active in his duties for the school system. The two students in the initial fight were both suspended, per Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols.

Before joining the staff at James Clemens, Watts held the same position at Sparkman High School from 2015 to 2019.

