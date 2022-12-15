Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1

ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state.

The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor does not support the law but reminds you there are still instances where you will need a permit to concealed carry.

“The places that are already marked no weapons... your government buildings, your court houses, your sheriff’s office, municipalities - those types of things will be off limits to people with guns but you will not need a permit to travel the state,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Taylor points out, if you are traveling across state lines to a state that does not have permit less carry, you will need a permit to honor your weapon.

