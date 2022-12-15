DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of December 15, 2022
- HOLIDAY EVENTS IN THE WIREGRASS
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club | Thursday, December 15
- Art After Hours (Wiregrass Museum of Art) | Thursday, December 15
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, December 16
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, December 16
- The Tri-State Community Orchestra presents “Christmas Around the World” | Friday, December 16
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, December 17
- Antique Tractor Club Meeting (Landmark Park) | Saturday, December 17
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.