DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.

Events for the weekend of December 15, 2022

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus
Image shows an ambulance.
Dothan man hospitalized after apparent lightning strike
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

4WARN Weather Night Coverage
4WARN Weather Night Coverage
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi
The second shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. One person was found dead at Landmark...
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a Juneteenth commemoration in Boston's...
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to be next NCAA president