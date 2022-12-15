Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast

Just off of Panama City Beach waterspouts developed near Boardwalk Condos.
Just off of Panama City Beach waterspouts developed near Boardwalk Condos.(Noel Brannan)
By Nikki Sheaks and Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today.

A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.

There haven’t been any damage reports associated with these storms just yet.

Send in your storm photos and videos and check out all the ones we have already received here...

