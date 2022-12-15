Much Cooler Pattern

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are trending downward as we end the week and head into the weekend. Many days over the next week will only be in the 50s, with nights in the 30s and 40s. Even colder air is on track for Christmastime.

TONIGHT – Clear and colder. Low near 39°.  Winds W-NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 60°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 38°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly to mostly cloudy, a sprinkle/shower late. Low: 38° High: 57° 30%

SUN: Turning mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 52° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 56° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 44° High: 54° 30%

WED: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy.  Low: 44° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

