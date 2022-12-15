Leilani Simon indicted on 19 charges by grand jury

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A grand jury indicted Leilani Simon.

She’s the mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon whose remains were found in a landfill two weeks ago.

A Chatham County grand jury handed down an 8-page indictment with 19 charges against Leilani Simon.

Under count 2 of felony murder, the indictment says specifically that Leilani assaulted her son with an object resulting in serious injury, causing his death.

Meaning, not an accidental death.

The indictment does not say what that object was.

Under count 4, concealing the death of another, it says Leilani put Quinton’s body in a dumpster at Azalea Mobile Home plaza in Chatham County.

The indictment later says Leilani falsely claimed she was just throwing away, “normal household garbage.”

Under a separate charge of making a false statement, the indictment says that Leilani admitted that she left her home to meet up with her drug dealer.

This, just hours before she’s accused of putting her son’s body in a dumpster.

She reported him missing to police later that morning.

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made sure to credit the Chatham County Police Chief and the work of all law enforcement on this case

“Combing through heaps of trash looking for the smallest sign of what happened to baby Q as he was affectionately known.”

Baby Q whose death at such an early age has the nation and the district attorney saying he deserves justice

“It’s a matter that calls our very humanity into question. These are the cases that keep us up at night”

Jones also mentioned she wants to keep this local which means “preserving the sanctity of the process”.

“It’s important that we do that so the evidence in this case if it goes to trial can be heard by jurors who are selected from this community, the jurors the citizens and the people who are most impacted by the death of Quinton.”

District Attorney Shalena Jones says she would not have stood before us Wednesday if she wasn’t confident in the evidence.

Thinking of baby Quinton is what she says is going to keep her pursuing justice for him.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.