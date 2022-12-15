Finishing touches for ESCC’s baseball, softball renovations

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Finishing touches for Enterprise State Community College’s baseball and softball fields.

The school continue to upgrade those facilities after a new hitting facility was installed a year ago.

The college is now installing new backstops and nets, a concession stand with restrooms is also in the works.

Along with those upgrades are new stands installed with seat backs for the fans who come to watch.

Each team will also have a press box and sound system for the complete game day experience.

“This is going to make a big deal with recruiting because now we have the stands for the fans and it’s just it’s going to look so much better,” said ESCC softball head coach Clair Goodson. “We’ve got a new net, we’ve got the new backstop, and then obviously we now have a press box so we’re going to be able to have the sound system and the music and have a little bit more of that game day ambience that we were missing.”

“At the end of the day, it’s a fan experience,” said ESCC baseball head coach Bubba Frichter. “One thing I can say about our baseball program that you know, I would venture out say a lot can’t is that for a junior college baseball program, we have a lot of fans, and a lot of that’s because we recruit locally but you know, this gives our fans you know, show some appreciation to them.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.