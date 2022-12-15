Condolences come in for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The world is shocked, especially people in Montgomery after the death of 40-year-old Stephen “tWitch” Boss was revealed Wednesday.

Boss grew up in Montgomery and attended Lee High School and Southern Union State Community College.

Boss and Montgomery City Councilwomen Marche Johnson went to Lee High School together - Johnson was a freshman while Boss was a senior.

“We were in school together. He lived in north Montgomery,” said Johnson.

Johnson said from the start, Boss stood out.

“He was the only male dancer on a five-person dance team at Lee back then,” said Johnson.

She described Boss as compassionate, empathetic, thoughtful, leader and funny.

“I was really sad that suicide won today, and I just really hope that he found the peace he was looking for,” said Johnson.

A statement from Southern Union read, "

Southern Union State Community College reached out to WSFA. A representative of the college says

The Southern Union family is shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Stephen attended SU’s Wadley Campus in 2000/01 and is remembered fondly by staff and faculty.

Boss never forgot his Southern Union roots as he continued to give to the college’s dance department throughout his career. He came back to campus and taught master dance classes. Boss also recognized Southern Union dance director Sonja Fincher in public comments as a huge influence in his.

The college released the following statement on social media after news of his passing:

“The Southern Union family is shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Stephen attended SU’s Wadley Campus in 2000 and was always a joy on campus during his time in the dance department. We ask that you please keep his wife and 3 children in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

