Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Bryan Shawn Smith.
Bryan Shawn Smith.(United States District Court)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.

Smith was seen on surveillance footage entering the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace from 2:49 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. In the court documents, it is stated that, “At approximately 2:53 pm, USCP surveillance footage captured Smith appearing to spark a stun gun that he had removed from his pocket moments earlier; the stun gun can be seen illuminated as Smith holds it in front of him.”

Bryan Shawn Smith can be seen in the image to the far right.
Bryan Shawn Smith can be seen in the image to the far right.(United States District Court)

Smith was arrested and charged on Dec. 13 for civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Smith is ordered to appear in court on Dec. 20.

