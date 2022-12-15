Alabama Dance Works brings Christmas cheer with “Elf Academy”

This morning, the company began their inaugural performance of “Elf Academy” at the Dothan Civic Center.
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan based dance company, Alabama Dance Works, is bringing some Christmas cheer to the Wiregrass this weekend.

A few thousand local students attended the debut.

“Elf Academy” is an original show fully produced by members of the company.

They have worked long hours to make sure the show is an enjoyable arts experience for the whole family.

“Our mission is so directly linked to bringing access to dance and the arts in our community. We are so proud that we get to host a show like this where students come,” executive and artistic director of ADW Christina Hicks said. “We have over 3000 students that are getting to enjoy the show and it’s a great way to introduce children to the arts in a really fun way. Our kids are really loving it. Today’s our first school show and we have another one tomorrow at 9:30 and it’s just the best feeling in the world. I cry every time.

If you’re looking for an entertaining holiday event, “Elf Academy” tickets are available at the Dothan Civic Center box office.

Public performances will take place Thursday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.

For more information on the show, you can visit the ADW website.

