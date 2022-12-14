Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was a brief pause Tuesday at the Alabama Capitol as Gov. Kay Ivey and others gathered to mark the state’s participation on one of many Wreaths Across America ceremonies that honor America’s Armed Forces.

This was Alabama’s 14th time taking part in the wreath ceremony.

“Their value to society is far greater than any athlete, celebrity or politician,” said Ivey, who joined the president of the Blue State Salute Foundation, the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs commissioner and the major general of the Alabama National Guard for the event.

“In our great nation, we recognize that freedom is a God-given right and that freedom is preserved here on Earth by those who defend it,” said Ivey.

Speakers noted that wreath ceremonies take place during December to not only refocus on those serving or who have previously served, but to remember their families. Many won’t be home for the holidays.

“Alabamians remain steadfast in their support in the nation’s military and when we lay a wreath, we are signaling that we will not forget their sacrifices,” said Ivey.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.