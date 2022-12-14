Tuberville honors Sen. Shelby

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVY) - U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) spoke on the Senate floor to recognize Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) for his decades of service in Congress.

During his speech, Sen. Tuberville gave the following statement:

“As we bid farewell to Senator Shelby, I encourage all my colleagues to honor his legacy by following his example. Put your family, your country, and your principles first — and the rest will fall into place. We all know public service is not just a burden of time and effort for the servant, but also for their families. So, to Dr. [Annette] Shelby — thank you for your steadfast service to our state alongside your husband. And, to Senator Shelby — thank you for your mentorship over the past two years. I will use these lessons learned by serving you for the rest of my time in the Senate and beyond.”

Senator Shelby is retiring and will be replaced by Enterprise native Katie Britt.

