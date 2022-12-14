South Dale EMS sued by state labor officials but in wrong county

The Alabama Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against an emergency rescue unit on Wednesday, claiming that South Dale EMS has failed to provide workman’s compensation to its employees.
South Dale EMS Ambulance
South Dale EMS Ambulance(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against an emergency rescue unit on Wednesday claiming that South Dale EMS has failed to provide workman’s compensation to its employees.

The suit asks for a court order demanding that the EMS service submit proof of verifiable coverage that is required for businesses with five or more employees.

“The Alabama Department of Labor has on numerous occasions demanded proof of (insurance) compliance…(but South Dale EMS) has failed and/or refused to secure and provide the verification of the required coverage,” the lawsuit claims.

A South Dale spokesperson told News 4 that he is aware of the issues.

“Our insurance agency is trying to work things out and get this matter resolved,” said board chairman Bill Pruitt.

However, the suit may have to be resubmitted to another court because it was erroneously filed in Houston County instead of Dale County where the EMS unit operates.

A Department of Labor spokesperson said that likely happened because EMS’s address is in a small portion of Dothan that is in Dale County.

That EMS and others believe the Dale County commission snubbed them this year when dividing American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence
A major wreck has caused Hwy 52 in Webb, AL to be shutdown until further notice.
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck
Carrol Joe Driskell’s photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14

Latest News

Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville
Tuberville honors Sen. Shelby
Philip Montgomery (left) and Ron Roberts (right) have been hired as the offensive and defensive...
Hugh Freeze hires offensive and defensive coordinators at Auburn
Statistics show in Alabama more than 78% of all suicides are committed by men. There has also...
Montgomery native Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death brings mental health awareness into focus