South Dale EMS sued by state labor officials but in wrong county

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against an emergency rescue unit on Wednesday claiming that South Dale EMS has failed to provide workman’s compensation to its employees.

The suit asks for a court order demanding that the EMS service submit proof of verifiable coverage that is required for businesses with five or more employees.

“The Alabama Department of Labor has on numerous occasions demanded proof of (insurance) compliance…(but South Dale EMS) has failed and/or refused to secure and provide the verification of the required coverage,” the lawsuit claims.

A South Dale spokesperson told News 4 that he is aware of the issues.

“Our insurance agency is trying to work things out and get this matter resolved,” said board chairman Bill Pruitt.

However, the suit may have to be resubmitted to another court because it was erroneously filed in Houston County instead of Dale County where the EMS unit operates.

A Department of Labor spokesperson said that likely happened because EMS’s address is in a small portion of Dothan that is in Dale County.

That EMS and others believe the Dale County commission snubbed them this year when dividing American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.