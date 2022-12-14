Tornado Watch until 1 p.m.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A tornado watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for Lauderdale, Newton, Kemper, Scott, Neshoba, Jasper, Leake, Jones, Clarke and Wayne counties in Mississippi and Choctaw County, Ala. The potential for tornadoes exists and heavy rain and high wind gusts may cause downed trees, utility poles and power lines.

Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are causing power outages. You may check the status of outages here. Over 6700 customers were out as of 10:45 a.m., primarily in western and parts of central Mississippi.

Crews are working to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.

