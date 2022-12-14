Severe Thunderstorm Risk Overnight

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Severe thunderstorms will move across the Wiregrass overnight, including the chance for isolated tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds. Conditions will improve after 2 am, with sunshine to return as we head through Thursday. Cooler air will gradually take hold over the next several days.

TONIGHT – Shower and thunderstorms, some severe. Low near 54°.  Winds S/NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly sunny. High near 61°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and colder. Low near 38°.  Winds light WNW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny.  Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

SAT: Partly to mostly cloudy, a sprinkle/shower late. Low: 38° High: 57° 30%

SUN: Turning mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 52° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 56° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 54° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 5-9 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence
A major wreck has caused Hwy 52 in Webb, AL to be shutdown until further notice.
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck
Carrol Joe Driskell’s photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
When the weather conditions have a chance to alter your daily routine, we want to keep you...
4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14

Latest News

Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said mid-afternoon Wednesday that there...
Weather causes travel headaches in Mississippi
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-14-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-14-22
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage
Severe weather shatters Anguilla mobile home community
One person injured after radar confirmed tornado totals mobile home community