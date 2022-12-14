Severe Thunderstorm Risk Overnight

SYNOPSIS – Severe thunderstorms will move across the Wiregrass overnight, including the chance for isolated tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds. Conditions will improve after 2 am, with sunshine to return as we head through Thursday. Cooler air will gradually take hold over the next several days.

TONIGHT – Shower and thunderstorms, some severe. Low near 54°. Winds S/NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly sunny. High near 61°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and colder. Low near 38°. Winds light WNW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

SAT: Partly to mostly cloudy, a sprinkle/shower late. Low: 38° High: 57° 30%

SUN: Turning mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 52° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 56° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 44° High: 54° 20%

WED: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 5-9 feet.

