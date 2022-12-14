Quiet this morning, but strong storms move in tonight

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - The start of Wednesday looks good with temperatures this morning in the middle 50s for most of the area, this afternoon a shower or two will be possible along with some peaks of sunshine. Later this evening and into the overnight hours we will watch a strong line of showers and storms move in this will bring the risk of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes so have more than one way of getting watches and warnings overnight. The line will move fast and be out of the area by 6am tomorrow morning behind the front we will cool off in a big way. Another chance of a few showers over the weekend with more rain next week and temperatures stay cool.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High near 75°. Winds SE 10-20 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Showers and storms some severe. Low near 54°. Winds S 10-20 mph 100%

TOMORROW - AM clouds, PM sun. High near 64°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers late. Low: 38° High: 55° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 52° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 56° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 44° High: 52° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 54° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 53° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 20 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

