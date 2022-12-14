Possible tornado leaves damages across parts of Ovett community

By Ame Posey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reports of downed powerlines and trees are coming in from parts of the Ovett community in Jones County.

The Jones County Emergency Management Agency reported that most of the damage is in the areas along MS Route 15 and Ed Crowder Road. They have also received reports from local volunteer fire departments of damage along Monarch Road.

County EMA Director Paul Sheffield said that reported damage, so far, included downed power lines and trees, along with some property damage. However, he added that no injuries had been reported.

Crews are on the roads working to repair the damaged power lines.

The National Weather Service in Jackson reported a possible tornado in the area on Wednesday morning, but a touchdown has not been confirmed.

WDAM will continue to update on weather threats, power outages and damages as the severe weather system moves through the Pine Belt.

