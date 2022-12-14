Gov. Ivey awards grants statewide to assist domestic violence and sexual assault victims

Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey(AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $7.1 million to help provide services to domestic violence victims across the state.

The funds will provide services including safe shelter, crisis lines, counseling, referrals, advocacy and assistance in filing victims’ compensation claims.

An essential haven for victims in the Wiregrass is among the recipients.

The House of Ruth Inc. ,which serves the Wiregrass area counties of Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Pike, received $427,034 to help support their services.

“Domestic violence unfortunately continues to affect some Alabama families and residents, and they deserve to have access to quick and compassionate services to help them take steps toward recovery and prevent further abuse,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these organizations who help victims navigate the legal system and begin to heal.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to helping victims of domestic abuse by making sure they and those who are assisting them have the resources they need as they rebuild their lives,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

