On the dotted line: From Eagles to Weevils

Providence Christian’s Matt Dave Snell will be continuing his academic and baseball career at ESCC following the 2023 season.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Providence Christian's Matt Dave Snell will be continuing his academic and baseball career at ESCC following the 2023 season.

