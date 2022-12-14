Dothan man charged with child porn possession

28-year-old Adam Lee Peterman faces 9 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
According to Dothan Police, 28-year-old Adam Lee Peterman was arrested after an investigation...
According to Dothan Police, 28-year-old Adam Lee Peterman was arrested after an investigation that began following tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most Read

14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence
A major wreck has caused Hwy 52 in Webb, AL to be shutdown until further notice.
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck
Carrol Joe Driskell’s photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
Geneva head football coach Les Sanders
Geneva football coach steps down

Latest News

FILE - Long COVID exacted a heavy toll, causing some thousands of deaths since the start of the...
Long COVID contributed to about 3,500 deaths, CDC says
Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Ivey awards grants statewide to assist domestic violence and sexual assault victims
The two Bay St. Louis officers were answering a call for service to the Motel 6 on Highway 90...
2 officers killed in Mississippi, officials say
Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed set to extend inflation fight with 7th rate hike of 2022