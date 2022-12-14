Auburn announces new offensive coordinator under Hugh Freeze

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hugh Freeze’s vision of the future for Auburn football is now a little clearer after the Tigers announced the first major hiring under Freeze on Wednesday.

Philip Montgomery has been tapped to be Auburn’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Montgomery has been the head coach at Tulsa for the past eight seasons. Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator at Baylor for three years. Montgomery was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2013 while with the Bears.

Montgomery will be taking over an offense that finished 76th in the nation this season under former head coach Bryan Harsin. It’s a challenge that Montgomery is seemingly prepared for.

“Let’s go to work! #WarEagle,” he wrote on Twitter.

Auburn will kick off the 2023 season at home against UMass before hitting the road to take on California in week two.

