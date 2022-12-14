Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats.

Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.

Courtney sentenced both women to 2 years of unsupervised probation and 10 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended, meaning the women will serve no time. Each woman was also fined $100 and ordered to pay court costs.

The women were arrested in Wetumpka in June. The police chief said they had been warned repeatedly not to feed strays.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrol Joe Driskell’s photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
Crash
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
A major wreck has caused Hwy 52 in Webb, AL to be shutdown until further notice.
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck
File image
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect

Latest News

Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his...
Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14