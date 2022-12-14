14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence

Vincent Oliver, Jr. would be freed no later than his 21st birthday if convicted of shooting 21-year-old Jasmine Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Wells almost simultaneously.
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the killings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - He is among the youngest murder suspects in state history, but his punishment may not last long.

A Dothan teen suspected of shooting two Dothan women last month will be released from prison in only a few years unless a judge moves his case to another court.

14-year-old Vincent Oliver, Jr. would be freed no later than his 21st birthday though, per police, he gunned down 21-year-old Jasmine Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Wells almost simultaneously.

Because of his age, Oliver is charged in juvenile court and his case shielded from public view but that could change.

Alabama law allows the transfer of cases involving suspects 14 and older to adult court, providing a prosecuting attorney requests the move and a judge approves it after reviewing a pretrial report.

Because of juvenile privacy laws, District Attorney Pat Jones is unable to comment.

However, several people familiar with the process but who spoke strictly on background believe Jones will pursue a move to adult court and the judge would likely concur.

But there are no guarantees.

Also a juvenile case, Ralph Perez Coleman was released before he turned 21 last year after serving time for the 2016 shooting of Dothan resident William “Phatso” Hawkins.

Acquaintances with firsthand knowledge confirmed that information to WTVY News 4 after police arrested Coleman in May on an adult rape charge.

His trial on that allegation is pending.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrol Joe Driskell’s photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
Crash
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
A major wreck has caused Hwy 52 in Webb, AL to be shutdown until further notice.
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck
File image
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect

Latest News

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
From Eagles to Weevils
On the dotted line: From Eagles to Weevils
Rebels' Walker headed to ESCC
On the dotted line: Rebels' Walker headed to ESCC
Panthers' head coach steps down
Panthers' head coach steps down