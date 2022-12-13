Slocomb teen raises funds for CAC

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local teen turned pageant queen uses her platform to give back to a community program that helped make her into the woman she is today.

Slocomb native Evie Smith is the current Miss Baldwin County Outstanding Teen. She focuses her platform on giving back to and advocating for children of trauma.

Last fall, she decided to merge her small business, EsassDesigns, with her social impact initiative of advocating for children of trauma. This merge brought forth the idea of this year’s fundraiser where she sold necklaces to raise money for the agency of her choice.

She chose the Southeast Child Advocacy Center because they helped her and her family in a time of need and this is her way of saying thank you. 100 percent of the funds she raised were given to the CAC to help them continue providing services to children of trauma, free of charge.

She raised $3000 for the CAC and presented Mike Martin, the Executive Board President of the CAC, with a check. She also told her story of how thankful she is for their services that changed her life.

“Looking back now, I can’t even put into words how amazing it is that this is where I was able to come. That I had a support team, that I had people who believed me, who were going to give me the help that I needed. I will forever be grateful for that forever be grateful for the CAC. And so that just makes me even more grateful for the work that they’re doing other children’s lives, knowing that other children who have been through trauma are receiving help and support from organizations like the CAC.” Says Evie Smith about her time with the Advocacy Center.

Evie Smith is a survivor of child abuse that the Child Advocacy Center helped provide support, love, and guidance to when she was only 7-years-old. She went through a dark, scary time when she was little and without the CAC she wouldn’t be the young woman she is today.

Members of the CAC were overjoyed to see what they do make a difference in the lives of the ones they serve.

Laura Beth Thomas, Community Advocate with the CAC says, “It’s so special to have somebody who has been through this and what they’ve endured, all they’ve endured and to have them come back and tell us what an impact that we made on their life is just truly indescribable.”

Now 16, Evie knew that she wanted to give back to the CAC as a thank you to a group that made her into who she is. She also wanted to show them that she is proof that the work they do is vital in the community. Her story shows them that the work they do for children matters and that the kids they help can and are able to overcome adversities and grow into independent and confident adults that turn around and make a difference in other communities. It is very much a full circle moment for Evie and her family.

To find out more about Evie’s platform, follow her on social media and keep up with her MAOT journey. If you are also interested in giving back to the CAC, visit their website at SoutheastAlabamaChildAdvocacyCenter.com for details on stuffed animal drives and more.

