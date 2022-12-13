Severe Thunderstorm Risk Wednesday Night

SYNOPSIS – Severe thunderstorms are quite possible Wednesday night as we track a strong cold front through the Wiregrass, including isolated tornadoes and gusty winds. Sunshine returns Thursday as we begin to turn cooler, with much cooler air on the way for the weekend and next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 57°. Winds ESE at 10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, a few afternoon showers. High near 72°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Shower and thunderstorms, some severe. Low near 54°. Winds S/NW at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Early clouds, then sunny. Low: 54° High: 64° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

SAT: Partly to mostly cloudy, a sprinkle/shower at night. Low: 38° High: 55° 30% at night

SUN: Turning mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 52° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance late. Low: 34° High: 56° 20%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 44° High: 52° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 20 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.