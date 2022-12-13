Pet of the Week: Chill Chip


By Sydney Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are loving all the furry friends we’ve been getting to meet during WTVY’s Pet of the Week segment, and that didn’t change this week as we met another cuddle kitten.

Joining us again on Live at Lunch, Melissa Gideon with the City of Dothan Animal Shelter introduced us to Chip. He is a 2 1/2-month-old orange & white domestic short hair tabby kitten with a content way of living, as he has no problem just hanging out in your arms on his back, which is unlike most cats.

Melissa Gideon says he is a little shy but warms up to you quickly. Chip’s personality is very calm and collected around other people and animals. However, with the right home, he will blossom.

With Chip being a short hair cat, he doesn’t have as large of an issue with shedding so if that interests you, he could fit into your home well.

If you are interested in finding out more about Chip or want to adopt him, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

