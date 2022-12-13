Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time.

Among the schools affected were those in Alexander City and in Troy.

School officials in Alex City said the high school, middle school and alternative school were put on lockdown Tuesday morning while the Alex City Police Department investigated a phone call claiming there was a threat at the high school.

ACPD units immediately searched and secured the high school and an “all clear” was given with no threat being deemed present, the school system said.

“Rest assured ACS has protocols in place to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff, as it is our top priority each day,” the school system said. “The district has protocols in place for emergency operations that provide an organized, coordinated, and common-sense approach to working through emergencies we may encounter. Staff members across the district are familiar with these procedures.”

Benjamin Russell High School will remain on soft lockdown for the remainder of the day with police staying on campus as a precaution.

In the Troy area, police responded to Charles Henderson High School on a similar call. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said city, county and university police departments responded to the school and quickly determined there was no shooting and that no one was injured.

Huntsville officials are also investigating similar calls.

No one has publicly claimed responsibility for the calls, but law enforcement is working to track down those responsible and prosecute them.

