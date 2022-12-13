Mostly cloudy Tuesday

SYNOPSIS - A pretty quiet start to Tuesday morning, this afternoon the cloud cover will keep us in the 60s again for highs. Tomorrow night we have declared a 4Warn Weather Night for the chance of strong to severe storms as the cold front moves through. Our greatest threat will be gusty straight line winds within the line but a few isolated tornados cannot be ruled out so make sure you have more than one way of getting watches and warnings overnight. We really cool off behind the front with another slight chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday and our next real rain maker coming in sometime on Monday of next week.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy. High near 67°. Winds E 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds E 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, storms move in late. High near 70°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 20%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, storms early. Low: 54° High: 64° 40%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers late. Low: 38° High: 55° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 52° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 37° High: 52° 30%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 43° High: 50° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 57° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.