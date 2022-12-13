Legal Talk Tuesday: Law School

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss law school.
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss law school.
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss law school.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Crash
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash
Carrol Joe Driskell’s photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
File image
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital,...
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed

Latest News

Barnett named Gamecock head coach
Barnett named Gamecock head coach
Farm Center deal could be on hold for months
Farm center deal could be on hold for months
Trojans head to Orlando
Troy gears up for bowl game in Orlando
Wards signs with MMA
On the dotted line: Wards signs with MMA