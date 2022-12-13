Ivey awards utility grants for low-income programs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months, with nearly $5.75 million going toward programs helping those in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas.

According to the release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), 18 agencies in the state that manage local level programs and receive applications from individuals seeking assistance will receive the grants for 2022-23.

The agencies that received grants include:

$2.9 million to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike)

$2.85 million to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston)

$1.25 million to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale)

$2.29 million to Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby)

$1.16 million to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa)

$1.3 million to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee)

$3.37 million to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone)

$4.77 million to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington)

$2.4 million to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery)

$3 million to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston)

$7.8 million to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair)

$3.09 million to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox)

$2.12 million to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega)

$5.57 million to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa)

$939,044 to Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker County)

$476,371 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens)

$1.13 million to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell)

$1.37 million to Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah)

“Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.”

“ADECA stands with Governor Ivey in supporting those who need help most during our hottest and coldest months,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These partnerships with local community agencies ensure that those who truly need assistance will receive emergency help with heating and cooling their homes.”

ADECA is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

