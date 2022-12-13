Ivey awards utility grants for low-income programs

By WTVY Staff and Governor Kay Ivey
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling nearly $48 million to help low-income households with utility costs during the cold winter and hot summer months, with nearly $5.75 million going toward programs helping those in the Wiregrass and surrounding areas.

According to the release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), 18 agencies in the state that manage local level programs and receive applications from individuals seeking assistance will receive the grants for 2022-23.

The agencies that received grants include:

  • $2.9 million to Organized Community Action Program Inc. (Bullock, Butler, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Lowndes and Pike)
  • $2.85 million to Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership Inc. (Barbour, Coffee, Geneva, Henry and Houston)
  • $1.25 million to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale)
  • $2.29 million to Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama Inc. (Autauga, Chilton, Elmore and Shelby)
  • $1.16 million to Community Action Committee Inc. of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa (Chambers, Coosa and Tallapoosa)
  • $1.3 million to Alabama Council on Human Relations Inc. (Lee)
  • $3.37 million to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone)
  • $4.77 million to Mobile Community Action Inc. (Mobile and Washington)
  • $2.4 million to Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Montgomery)
  • $3 million to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan and Winston)
  • $7.8 million to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair)
  • $3.09 million to Community Action Agency of South Alabama (Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox)
  • $2.12 million to Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun and Cleburne (Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph and Talladega)
  • $5.57 million to Community Service Programs of West Alabama Inc. (Bibb, Choctaw, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Sumter and Tuscaloosa)
  • $939,044 to Walker County Community Action Agency Inc. (Walker County)
  • $476,371 to Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation Inc. (Pickens)
  • $1.13 million to Macon-Russell Community Action Agency Inc. (Macon and Russell)
  • $1.37 million to Community Action of Etowah County Inc. (Etowah)

“Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.”

“ADECA stands with Governor Ivey in supporting those who need help most during our hottest and coldest months,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “These partnerships with local community agencies ensure that those who truly need assistance will receive emergency help with heating and cooling their homes.”

ADECA is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrol Joe Driskell’s photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
Crash
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
File image
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect
A major wreck has caused Hwy 52 in Webb, AL to be shutdown until further notice.
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck

Latest News

grant
Low-Income utility grant
NEWS 4 NOW: What's Trending?
NEWS 4 NOW: What's Trending?
Photos of school systems from around Alabama affected by active shooter threat call hoaxes on...
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.
4-year-old found dead after falling into Georgia river on family fishing trip