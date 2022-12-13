‘I will see you again’: Tributes pour in for late Miss. State coach Mike Leach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tributes are pouring in for Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach, who passed away on the morning of December 13.

“Mississippi has lost a great Coach,” Gov. Tate Reeves wrote. “College football lost an innovator. A lot of young men lost their mentor. Fans lost a content superstar. And many of us lost a friend. I’m heartbroken.”

Leach was in his third season at Mississippi State University and had just led the Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4) to their first Egg Bowl victory during his tenure. The Bulldogs were rewarded for their strong season with an invitation to the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers thanked his late coach for giving him a chance as a 17-year-old. “From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget anything you taught me and the relationship we had,” he said on Twitter. “I will see you again someday coach.”

Even some of Leach’s biggest competitors on the field are paying their respects. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin reminisced on moments they shared going back to their years together in the PAC-12. Kiffin previously coached at USC.

Meanwhile, Alabama football coach Nick Saban said he enjoyed getting to know the coach, who prior to coming to Mississippi State spent 8 seasons with Washington State and 10 seasons at Texas Tech.

“I never knew quite where our conversations were going, but they always made me smile. He was an offensive innovator who always did things his way and was admired for it,” Saban wrote in a statement posted on Alabama Football’s Twitter account. “His teams were well coached and extremely challenging to defend.”

During his career, the air-raid innovator won multiple coach of the year honors and led the Washington State Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders to division titles. He became the winningest coach in Texas Tech history.

CNBC sports reporter Darren Rovell noted that despite his success on the field, Leach never played college ball.

Mike Leach had a law degree & never played or coached college football. But, in 1987, he got a shot to coach the offensive line at San Luis Obispo for $3,000.



“I knew that I would start from behind. But I did think I had the ability to learn.”



Leach graduated with honors from BYU and earned his juris doctorate from Pepperdine University, according to hailstate.com. Afterward, he earned a master’s degree from the U.S. Sports Academy, which was founded in 1972 specifically to train coaches, managers, and other sports personnel.

Law degree aside, Leach also was a New York Times best-selling author, according to his Twitter Bio, and had his own IMDB page. His screen credits include an episode of Friday Night Lights. According to AL.com, Leach also penned a book about Native American leader Geronimo, was interested in pirates and taught a class about warfare.

Pinned to the top of Leach’s page was a quote from the author of a well-known book on warfare, Sun Tzu, which he said summed up the “air raid offense philosophy.”

“If he (the enemy) is superior in strength, evade him. If his forces are united, separate them. Attack him where he is unprepared; appear where you are not expected.”

“Got to have a few beers with Mike Leach one evening several years ago and wanted to spend more time ever since,” racing superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr., wrote on Twitter. “Such a cool, cool dude.”

Coach Deion Sanders perhaps summed up many of the tributes best. “God bless the Leach family, friends, loved ones, team, coaches, students and staff. Everyone he met he had a lasting impression on. [There] wasn’t a time that called for wisdom that he didn’t respond with reason. He was a truly IMPACTFUL person.”

