Hwy 52 E in Webb closed to traffic due to major wreck

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A major wreck has caused Hwy 52 E in Webb, AL to be shutdown until further notice.

According to officials, the wreck involves a tractor trailer versus a passenger car on Hwy 52 East near Ludlum Road in Webb, AL.

Over 15 emergency vehicles from the surrounding areas responded to the accident, including Ashford Rescue.

Traffic is currently being rerouted from this area.

Drivers are advised to use caution in this area and to possibly find another route.

No information has been released on the condition of the people involved.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available. Stay with News 4 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.