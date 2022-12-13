Geneva football coach steps down

Geneva head football coach Les Sanders
Geneva head football coach Les Sanders(WTVY)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Geneva’s head football coach has resigned from his position after Monday night’s board meeting.

Les Sanders confirmed to News4 that he has resigned as the football coach with plans to retire.

Sanders has spent the last eight seasons with the Panthers where he compiled a record of 40-42 which included three trips to the playoffs.

Prior to his time in Geneva, Sanders was the head coach at Luverne where he went 40-20 making the playoffs in all five of his seasons as the head coach.

Sanders overall record sits at 80-62.

