Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck that occurred in Level Plains this evening has left at least one person dead.

The incident took place on the bridge on Highway 84 and Tank Hill Road. In a Facebook post, the Level Plains Police Department said that the vehicle was in the river.

State Troopers, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Daleville DPS, Level Plains Fire, Enterprise Rescue, and Level Plains PD responded.

LPPD said that no further information will be released at this time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.