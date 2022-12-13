Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river

(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck that occurred in Level Plains this evening has left at least one person dead.

The incident took place on the bridge on Highway 84 and Tank Hill Road. In a Facebook post, the Level Plains Police Department said that the vehicle was in the river.

State Troopers, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Daleville DPS, Level Plains Fire, Enterprise Rescue, and Level Plains PD responded.

LPPD said that no further information will be released at this time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash
File image
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital,...
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham

Latest News

Farm Center deal could be on hold for months
Farm center deal could be on hold for months
Trojans head to Orlando
Troy gears up for bowl game in Orlando
Wards signs with MMA
On the dotted line: Wards signs with MMA
Jordan signs with Gulf Coast State College
On the dotted line: Jordan signs with GCSC