After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man described as a serial rapist and convicted of the brutal attack on a Dothan real estate agent was denied parole, though he has served nearly 40 years.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected Carrol Joe Driskell’s latest freedom attempt last week.

“We’re grateful for what the parole board did (because) we need to keep this guy behind bars,” District Attorney Pat Jones told WTVY News 4 on Monday.

Per court records, Driskell in 1986 met the victim who believed he was interested in purchasing in a home she had listed.

Driskell attacked that woman, stole her car, and drove to Florida where police tracked him down, Jones recalled.

After his conviction, a Houston County judge sentenced him to 99 years, and Driskell has served 36 ½ years of that sentence.

“He’s a danger to the community,” Jones said, claiming that Driskell raped women in other states before he came to Dothan.

The victim, who Jones said still has nightmares, also attended the parole hearing and vehemently urged the parole board to keep Driskell locked up.

Driskell’s release date is in 2085, though he would be 123 years old.

His next parole hearing is in December 2027.

