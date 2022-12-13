ACOM names advisory board of community leaders

The shared-use trail will connect the ACOM with nearby stores and restaurants. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) recently established an advisory board to offer a community leadership perspective to the ACOM Board of Directors concerning the strategic direction of the college and to serve as a liaison to the community.

The volunteer advisory board members, who will offer assistance in a consultative capacity, have been asked to serve at the invitation of ACOM Dean, James C. Jones, DO, FACEP. The advisory board’s inaugural meeting will be scheduled for January.

The inaugural advisory board members are:

External Members:

  • William Admire, DO, vice president and chief medical officer for the Mobile Infirmary and North Baldwin Infirmary
  • Dwight Gamble, chairman, president, and CEO of HNB First Bank in Headland
  • Don Jeffrey, PhD, vice chancellor, Troy University-Dothan Campus
  • Brad Kimbro, chief operating officer of Wiregrass Electric Cooperative
  • Zel Thomas, PhD, superintendent of Enterprise City Schools
  • Velma Tribue, retired owner of Velma J. Tribue, State Farm Insurance Agency

Internal Members:

  • Carmen Lewis, PhD, MBA, vice president, ACOM Institutional Effectiveness division
  • John McDaniel, chairman, ACOM board of directors
  • Audrey A. Vasauskas, PhD, ACOM director of Research and Grant Development and associate professor of Physiology

“We are pleased to have the wisdom of such an outstanding group of community leaders on this advisory board,” said Dr. Jones. “This board will play an important role in addressing the future healthcare and wellness needs of the Wiregrass and beyond.”

ACOM, academic division of the Southeast Health system, welcomed its first class in 2013. Currently, a total of 886 physicians have graduated from ACOM, with 62% choosing to practice in primary care.

The success of ACOM can be attributed to many people, including strong support from the community. Since its inception, the ACOM faculty, staff and students have been embraced by the city of Dothan and the Wiregrass.

“The ACOM Board of Directors understands the importance of this college as it strives to address the shortage of physicians in underserved parts of our area,” said John McDaniel, chairman of the ACOM Board of Directors. “We also want to make sure the community remains engaged by being invested in the continued future success of ACOM.”

The advisory board will continue to expand awareness of osteopathic medicine. In addition, its members will serve as ambassadors for ACOM and provide an external perspective to enhance the college’s role as a leader in producing the next generation of osteopathic physicians.

The nine-member board is comprised of accomplished educators and business leaders who bring tremendous experience from academia and industry.

