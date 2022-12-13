4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14

The 4WARN Weather team has declared a 4WARN Weather Night
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for late Wednesday night, December 14.

The team is tracking a line of strong storms coming in during the late hours that could bring tornado threats and gusty winds.

Storms appear to be coming in around midnight and should be moved out of our area by 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Be sure to download the 4Warn Weather app to stay up to date.

