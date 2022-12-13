4-year-old found dead after falling into Georgia river on family fishing trip

A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.
By WALB News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after falling into the Flint River during a family fishing trip in Georgia.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the river swept the boy away after he fell in Sunday afternoon.

The boy’s dad jumped in to try to save his son before calling authorities.

After a three-hour search, Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham’s body was recovered about three miles away from where the family was fishing.

First responders tried to revive the child but couldn’t save him.

Police said the water search was difficult because the Flint River is very dark, and the current is rough.

Copyright 2022 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrol Joe Driskell’s photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
Crash
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
File image
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect
A major wreck has caused Hwy 52 in Webb, AL to be shutdown until further notice.
Hwy 52 E in Webb closed to traffic due to major wreck

Latest News

Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornado warnings, blizzard threat
U.S. officials say the Pentagon is poised to send Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, boosting...
Pentagon poised to send Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, officials say
From the left, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska,...
Donors pledge millions to get Ukraine through winter, bombing
NEWS 4 NOW: What's Trending?
NEWS 4 NOW: What's Trending?
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say